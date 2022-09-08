Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

It’s yet another triple header weekend for Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar, which means you should probably cancel all of your plans. We’re heading into IndyCar’s season finale at Laguna Seca alongside NASCAR’s latest playoffs race — though I know you don’t want to miss Monza for Formula 1.

Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!



Friday, September 9

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, September 10

Formula 3 Italy Sprint Race

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy

4:30 a.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Indy Lights Race 1

From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California

3:20 p.m. ET on Peacock

ARCA Menards Series Kansas Lottery 150

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

7 p.m. ET on FloRacing

Sunday, September 11

Formula 3 Italy Feature Race

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy

2:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Porsche Supercup Italy Race

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy

5:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Indy Lights Race 2

From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California

12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400

From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas

3 p.m. ET on USA Network

NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Monterey