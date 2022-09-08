Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s yet another triple header weekend for Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar, which means you should probably cancel all of your plans. We’re heading into IndyCar’s season finale at Laguna Seca alongside NASCAR’s latest playoffs race — though I know you don’t want to miss Monza for Formula 1.
Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
Friday, September 9
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200
- From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
- 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Saturday, September 10
Formula 3 Italy Sprint Race
- From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy
- 4:30 a.m. on ESPN+
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
- From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
- 3 p.m. ET on USA Network
Indy Lights Race 1
- From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California
- 3:20 p.m. ET on Peacock
ARCA Menards Series Kansas Lottery 150
- From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
- 7 p.m. ET on FloRacing
Sunday, September 11
Formula 3 Italy Feature Race
- From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy
- 2:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Porsche Supercup Italy Race
- From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy
- 5:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
- From Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy
- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Indy Lights Race 2
- From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California
- 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
- From Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas
- 3 p.m. ET on USA Network
NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Monterey
- From WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California
- 3 p.m. ET on NBC