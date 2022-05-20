Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



If you’re a dedicated race fan, this weekend is going to keep you busy. Formula 1 is heading back to Europe after making this season’s first foray into America, and drastic new upgrades to teams like Aston Martin have the whole paddock talking. NASCAR is heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the yearly All-Star Race, where someone will walk away $1 million richer.

But for me, the highlight of the weekend is very likely going to be qualifying for the 2022 Indianapolis 500, a two-day event that’s going to set the grid for the most iconic race in America.

So, let’s talk about how to tune in!

Friday, May 20

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN

Saturday, May 21

W Series Spanish Grand Prix

From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain

8:40 a.m. ET on ESPNews

IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Qualifying: Day 1

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN

12 to 5:50 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Sunday, May 22

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

From Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain

9 a.m. ET on ESPN

IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Qualifying: Last Chance

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN

2 p.m. ET on Peacock

IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Qualifying: Top 12 and Fast 6

From Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, IN

4 to 6 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

From Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX

5:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, MRN

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race