A gearhead and social media influencer in Russia posted a video Sunday that gives Ukrainians the ins and outs of how to drive a Russian armored personal carrier. You know, in case any of them might just happened to come across one somewhere and want to hold on to it. Finders keepers, etc.



This video was posted by mechanic Nastya Tuman on her TikTok (which we can’t embed) so here it is reposted on Twitter:

“If you come across a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier - keep a life hack on how to launch it,” she wrote in her original video post on Sunday. Quite the lifehack indeed. I have no idea what she’s saying, but I love it. And it’s useful advice for anyone who might happen to stumble on a Russian tank somewhere — maybe abandoned on the side of a Ukrainian road.

The vehicle in question looks like a Soviet-designed BTR-80 amphibious armored personal carrier to me, but I can’t be totally sure. Feel free to call me a moron in the comments!

There isn’t a ton about Nastya Tuman in English, but from what I can gather, she has Ukrainian parents but grew up in Russia. She’s not just a mechanic with contagious enthusiasm (language barrier be damned), but she’s something of a social media influencer, with 4.1 million subscribers on TikTok, 1.67 million on YouTube and 829,000 followers on Instagram. From her social media posts, it’s clear she spends most of her time hyped up on cars.

This is the weirdest of timelines, but thank goodness for gems like Nastya Tuman, who is putting her fame and know-how to good use.