How Do You Deal With Autumn Leaves On Your Car?

Fall is in full swing here in New York. There’s pumpkin spice in every latte on both sides of the East River, couples in cable sweaters nod approvingly at one another, sharing their pride in seasonal apparel, and the leaves are falling. They’re everywhere, especially on cars.

Thing is, as beautiful as the autumn colors look, the leaves can be a problem for the finish of your ride. Now, many of you likely have garages. You can take your vehicles out of the elements. But here in New York, that’s usually not an option. We have to be vigilant about it, like my neighbor in his brilliant white Jaguar I-Pace above.

So what about you? Do you have any special techniques to keep your car leaf-free? Let us know in the comments below!

