Photo: AP

More than half of the world’s population already lives in cities. The UN forecasts that could rise to almost 70 percent in the coming decades. What needs to happen in order to keep people moving in what will probably be even denser cities to come? How do we design our cities for this?



If you live in New York, one of the aforementioned dense cities that really has to face this question now or be totally screwed, then join me and our pals at Gizmodo’s environmental blog Earther for a panel conversation about designing for a sustainable future on Thursday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Chelsea.



It’ll be fun, and also serious, because we’re discussing how we’re going to get around in the future—what that means for cars, what it means for pedestrians, and what it means for the planet too.

The panel is part of the Masters of Design conference, which celebrates and discusses the many facets of design related to both business and the arts.

Advertisement

Where: Industria, 775 Washington St., New York NY

When: Thursday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: It’s Free!

Please RSVP here.

Hope to see you there!

