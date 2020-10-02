How Do I Stop These Extended Warranty Spam Calls?

Image : Bugatti

As Jalopnik’s resident car buying expert and professional car shopper, I get emails. Lots of emails. I’ve decided to pick a few questions and try to help out. This week we are talking about trying to stop the spam calls about your car’s warranty and whether a late model M5 is a risky long-term purchase.

First up, what’s the best way to stop those super annoying spam calls about your warranty?

Recently, it’s been a nightmare of scam calls, letters and postcards about the extended warranty, with only 1-800 numbers listed. Do you have any advice on how to stop it and is there any way to report such scams anywhere?

This is a great question and of course the “take me off your call” list doesn’t work. My colleague Jason Torchinsky was experiencing the same thing for a while. He decided to inquire and see if they can offer coverage for his classic VW Beetle. That seemed to stop the calls for a bit.

There was a time when I was getting these calls once a week. After constantly telling them to take me off the list I used a similar strategy. What I have found to be generally effective is to answer the call and tell them you have some stupid expensive car like a Bugatti Chiron. They will ask if you have any other cars in your household, say “no.” They will hang up. It doesn’t stop the calls 100 percent, but I have found that it dramatically reduces the frequency.

Next up, how risky is a late model M5 for a long-term car?

I don’t really need a new car, but am starting to get the itch. I have a 2012 Audi A7 and have been looking at lightly used BMW M5s. An M5 would definitely be a luxury, but if I spend that much I would want to enjoy it for a longer period of time. Is that a good car to invest in, or is it going to be more headache than it is worth? Some 2019's are popping up as CPO, assuming that is a better bet on a used one that (hopefully) hasn’t been tracked. What are your thoughts on an expensive fun car?

The M5 is a great car, but I’m not sure it’s something you “invest in.”

That said, well-cared-for examples can last a while, at least. I would suggest you get one that is in good shape and see how it treats you during the warranty period. If the car is generally trouble-free, keep it for a bit but make sure you are vigilant about the maintenance. If the M5 is problematic during the warranty period, it may be best to toss it before the coverage runs out.

Got a car buying conundrum that you need some assistance with? Email me at tom.mcparland@jalopnik.com!