As soon as you have an interest in something, people want to know why. Say you love making pasta, friends will ask why you do that instead of just buying it at a store. Or if you suddenly get into crochet, people might wonder what led you to pick up yarn. And if there’s one passion I’m sure we all share here at Jalopnik, it’s cars. So, why did you get into cars?



That’s what we want to hear about in today’s question of the day, we want your car fan origin stories.

If your love of cars is spurred on by an interest in mechanics, wrenching and fixing up project cars, how did you get into that? Maybe there was an old family friend that kept a rusted-out Pontiac in a garage that you saw regain its glory over months of intricate work.

If you’re a race fan, you might have gotten caught up in all the drama of some on-track action. Whether it was out at the circuit or just at home on the TV, there’s nothing quite like the roar of an engine and the drama of the on-track battle to leave you wanting more.

Or maybe you just love driving, so as soon as you could get your license you were pining for the open road and the freedom that could come with your first set of wheels.

For me, it was a mix of a love of Formula 1 in the early 2000s and a mild obsession with the Aston Martin Vanquish driven by James Bond in Die Another Day. I guess that’s what led me to where I am today.

But what about you? Whatever the reason, we want to hear all about the different ways Jalopnik readers uncovered their love of everything on four wheels. So head to the comments section below and let us know your car fan origin stories. And please, only reply if it’s a good story.