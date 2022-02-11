20-Years-Owned 1981 Honda Motocompo - $10,500

Value: Definitely not this

The Honda Motocompo is, inarguably, one of the coolest vehicles ever designed. It folds into the trunk of another vehicle, something that no Rolls-Royce or Bentley has ever pulled off. It was built for the last mile, or the last few hundred feet from whatever Tokyo parking spot you can manage to find to your office.

It is not, however, worth ten and a half thousand United States dollars. Until recently, that money would buy you a Motocompo and the Honda City it fits within. Even on Bring A Trailer, in the City’s top Turbo II trim, the combo went for just $16,000 back in late 2020. Please, I beg you, stop driving prices up on these. They’re too cool.