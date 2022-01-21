General Motors wants you to know that even though the future is electric, the present is still very much gas powered… and loud.

Advertisement

Cadillac revealed the first images of its new Escalade V ahead of its official launch this spring. Right now there isn’t too much information to go on – but there are still some things we can expect from The General’s SUV monster.

It’ll certainly be V8 powered – as teased in a video released Thursday. Odds are it will have a similar supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that can be found in the new CT5-V Blackwing. In that car, the engine produces a healthy 668 horsepower and 649 pound-feet of torque. That should be enough to get the Escalade V up to speed rather quickly. You can also probably expect a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive to be included.

This is, again, all speculation since GM won’t be releasing full specs of the Escalade V until the spring.



It may come as a surprise, but the V doesn’t look drastically different from the standard Escalade. The truck dons a mesh grille up front and a large diffuser and quad exhaust tips out back.

Advertisement

The V is entering an already-crowded field of super-fast full size trucks. It begs the question, what took them so long to make this?



While nothing is truly confirmed we can make a few assumptions as to what the Escalade V will be. It will be big. It will be loud. It will be expensive to buy and run. And, Cadillac will sell every single one they make.