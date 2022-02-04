25k-Mile 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 Quad Cab SLT Cummins 5-Speed - $34,000

Kelley Blue Book value: $16,241

We’re starting off strong this week, with a late-nineties Ram that sold for over double its book value. Personally, I’m always liked this generation of Ram pickup — maybe it’s the quietly determined face, the unadorned honesty of the body, or just the fact that I watched Twister at a formative age. None of those, however, would make this truck worth over $30,000.

Admittedly, the market for 4WD vehicles is particularly hot right now. Diesels, too, are having their minute in the sun. But to pay just $5,000 less than the cost of a new diesel Ram for one that will have all the pains and grievances of a two-decade-old truck is indefensible. It’s not even red.