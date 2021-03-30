Honda Civic Si Turbo, Daihatsu Rocky, Chevy C-10: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Photo : Craigslist

When I’m not on Craigslist looking for cheap, vintage stereo gear it’s because I’m on Craigs l ist looking for cheap, vintage cars. OK, maybe not exactly vintage cars, more like classics. But they are nonetheless cool cars I grew up watching drive past, or spent time daydreaming about. These are mostly cars from the ’ 90s, through the turn of the Millennium and onto the aughts.



Of course, I don’t turn my nose up at cars other than those mentioned, but I do tend to favor manual transmission cars (and bikes) on my searches, because we all know there’s something special about rowing gears on a backroad. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a tuned MX-5 or a beat up S-10. A long road and gear shifting is the best therapy, I find.

Let’s see what I come up with as I step in for fellow car-shopper and colleague, Mercedes Streeter, this week in The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online: