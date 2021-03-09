Honda Civic Si Hatch, Moto Guzzi Breva, Mitsubishi Minicab Fire Engine: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.
I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300TE Wagon
It’s hard to find Mercedes-Benz wagons of this vintage in the Midwest without also finding a ton of rust. This 300TE is not only clean, but comes with a lot of recent maintenance. The car wears a recent headgasket, a rebuilt air- conditioner, new water pump and more. The body only has minor damage to note, and the car comes with 16-inch steelies with European spec S-Class wheel covers from the era. The seller is throwing in the original wheels with the deal, too.
Oh, did I mention that this sweet wagon comes with rear-facing backseats, too?
If you want a big highway cruiser with the refinement and reliability of a Honda, the VTX1800S is a compelling choice. Motorcycle USA says that the VTX makes up for the cruisers of old that suffered from weak engines, chassis and brakes. The VTX is colossal in size, with absolutely everything larger than you’d expect.
Riders I know say that the VTX can road trip better than a Gold Wing, and it’s more comfortable than a Harley. This one has a custom fairing, Bluetooth stereo and a big sidecar with its own brakes.
It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace out of Genoa City, Wisconsin.
1993 Eagle Summit Wagon
Here’s a somewhat unique wagon that you won’t often see on the road. This Eagle Summit wagon is said to be a two-owner car that runs and drives great. It certainly looks great, and those three-spoke wheels look awesome on the little car. It’s almost a real life Hot Wheels car! Besides the clean body, it comes with a clean interior.
Get it for $2,000 from Facebook Marketplace in Winchester, Indiana.
Snyder ST600-C
This Chinese three-wheel hatchback looks absolutely bonkers and has a somewhat frightening spec sheet. It has three headlights and is powered by a two-cylinder 586cc motorcycle engine. Apparently this is good for speeds up to 70 mph, though I’m sure going 70 in this car would feel like 200 in any other vehicle. Still, it would be a fun toy to drive around town.
If this car somehow looks familiar to you, it may be because back in 2008 it was sold as the ZAP Xebra.
It can be found on Facebook marketplace for $4,500 in Tiffin, Ohio.
1993 Toyota Sprinter Trueno Coupe
This sporty coupe is based on the seventh-generation Japanese Domestic Market Toyota Corolla and it’s here in America, ready for a new owner. While this car isn’t the AE86 everyone loves, it’s still a cool car. It has 49,000 miles, no rust and a manual transmission. This is another Japanese import that isn’t very flashy and would blend in with its surroundings.
Get it from Facebook Marketplace in Laurel, Maryland, for $5,750.
2006 Moto Guzzi Breva V1100
Here’s a motorcycle that you will not see every day. This Moto Guzzi Breva V1100 is a naked bike with Italian looks and Moto Guzzi’s distinctive V-twin engine whose cylinders stick out to the left and right. The motorcycle makes 91 horsepower, and the seller says the bike runs and rides well. According to Visordown, Moto Guzzi was gunning for the BMW R1150R.
Get it in Lake Forest, California, for $5,530 on Craigslist.
1993 Mitsubishi Minicab Fire Engine
I’ve recently written about a kei-class fire engine, and here’s another for sale. This Mitsubishi Minicab has very low miles, 4,204, and a manual transmission. It is also four-wheel drive with a low range. So you can extinguish the most adorable fires in far-off lands. The remaining fire equipment parts are all original and work, too.
This cute truck can be found in Sacramento, California, for $7,795 on Craigslist.
2003 Honda Civic Si Hatchback
For this week’s enthusiast car I have chosen a popular hot Honda. This Civic Si hatchback has low mileage for its age and presents in mostly stock condition. The seller notes it to be a one-owner car, too. The engine makes 160 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque and comes connected to a manual transmission. This is a fun car that won’t break the bank.
Get it for $6,195 from Facebook Marketplace in Chicago, Illinois.
2005 Smart Fortwo
For the final vehicle on this list, I’m breaking my self-imposed rule. I don’t normally feature any Smarts unless they’re special in some way. This one fits the bill. Common in other parts of the world, this first-generation Smart Fortwo Passion Coupe is a rare sight in America. There are fewer than 2,000 of these rolling down the road, and there are not many coming here any more.
This one was converted by G&K Automotive and appears to be in pretty good shape. If you can live with the transmission, it should score you excellent fuel economy. Mine gets 50 mpg in normal driving.
Get it from Facebook Marketplace in Bloomington, Illinois, for $4,500.
That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.
Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.
It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.
Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future post.
