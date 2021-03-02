Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

1994 Honda Acty SDX

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This Honda Acty van is likely one of the cleanest you’ll find for sale in this country. It wears 176,000 kilometers on its odometer — roughly 109,000 miles — but it wears them well. The van is titled and legal to drive. It runs and drives, has a manual transmission, and you even get some goodies like those sweet wheels and a roof rack.

The Acty SDX is a lower trim level, so don’t expect fancy features like four-wheel-drive, a tachometer or a sunroof.

It’s $8,175 from Facebook Marketplace in Knoxville, Tennessee.

2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Sportwagen

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

With just 89,000 miles on it, this diesel Jetta wagon has a lot of life left. But there are some drawbacks to this one: an automatic transmission, a CarFax reporting minor damage and mismatched wheels. But its $5,998 price seems to account for that. It’s in Schaumburg, Illinois, from Facebook Marketplace.

I own one of these and I get nearly 50 mpg — and I’m not what you’d call a slow driver. Treat it right and it’ll last you a long time. (Mine has traveled over 355,000 miles.)

1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Yeah, you read that title right. This is a Honda CX500 Turbo. This 1980s masterpiece of engineering features a turbocharger, fuel injection and perfect futuristic styling. Making the CX500 Turbo was so difficult, Motorcycle Classics reports, that Honda produced more than 230 patents creating the thing. Reviewers of the CX500 Turbo enjoyed the turbo kick at 4,000 rpm.

This lovely piece of motorcycling history can be had for $5,000 from Craigslist in Long Beach, California.

1976 GMC Glenbrook

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s an RV that has classic looks and a few unexpected twists. These are front-wheel drive, which makes for a low floor and a low center of gravity. It also has an air suspension and comes fully loaded with a kitchen, bathroom and every other amenity that you’d expect in an RV. I love the huge windshield that gives the driver an awesome view of the road ahead.

GM’s distinctive take on a motorhome can get pretty expensive, but this one is a bit more affordable. Unfortunately, some engine work will be in its future as the seller notes that it has a bad crankshaft bearing. It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

2009 Mazda 5 Sport

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Mazda 5 is a sort-of minivan for the car enthusiast who doesn’t want to give up on fun. It’s compact, but still roomy. The Mazda 5 also looks more like a wagon than a van. This one has lower miles for its age, at 75,000, and comes equipped with a manual transmission.

It’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace in Evanston, Illinois, for $5,895.

1981 Citroën CX 25D

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

If you want a weird and stylish French car this may be the ticket. The seller says that this beautiful Citroën CX 25D is a project, but it appears to be a solid one. It’s described as a running car when it was parked and has only minor cosmetic damage. The interior looks remarkably good. The hydraulics worked when the seller most recently ran the car, last summer.

It’s described as having a few problems, like a sticky starter and a fuel pump that won’t prime. At $3,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Ferndale, Washington, I think it’s worth taking on the project!

2005 Suzuki Burgman 650

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Suzuki Burgman 650 is a scooter that can do triple digits. It has a digital dash, fuel injection, a 12-volt socket, a spacious trunk and an automatic transmission. I’ve ridden one across the country and through the winter without issues. The previous owner of my Suzuki Burgman 650 says it is the “Cadillac of Scooters” and I agree.

This one is $3,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Dayton, Ohio.

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car I decided to search out something for our off-roaders. The Toyota FJ Cruiser is a hard vehicle to find for a price that’s under $10,000. This one is right at that number. It has over 230,000 miles, but it presents well. It has a ton of features, including a locking differential and a towing package. It comes lifted three inches, and the wheels are wrapped in appropriately chunky tires.

It’s $10,000 from Craigslist in Duncan, Oklahoma.

1980 Chevrolet LUV

Illustration for article titled Citroën CX, Honda CX500 Turbo, Toyota FJ Cruiser: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For the final vehicle on this list, I’m going to give you some LUV. The adorable Chevrolet LUV was a product of Isuzu wearing the Chevy bowtie. The seller says its original engine was swapped for an Isuzu four-cylinder, and it’s bolted to a five-speed manual transmission. The LUV runs and drives and features a bit of a muscle car theme. The seller claim that the engine swap resulted in a lower weight.

It’s in Corning, New York, on Facebook Marketplace for $5,998.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future post.

