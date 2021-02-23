BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Found For Sale

BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

smart
Mercedes Streeter
1
Save
Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

Advertisement

2 / 11

1958 Buick Special

1958 Buick Special

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The seller says that this Buick would make a good restoration candidate, but I think it would be awesome to drive as-is. The car is said to have never seen snow or salt, but it’s clearly pictured parked in the snow. OK, he probably means never driven in snow and the body doesn’t have any major rust damage. It is noted that there is a hole in its floor. If that’s the worst rust damage, then this thing is remarkably solid. I’d clean it up and drive it like the survivor that it is. I bet you could even work some shine back into that paint.

The car presents well, and it even runs and drives. Restored, these can sell for ridiculous money. This one is for a not very ridiculous $10,000 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, from Facebook Marketplace.

Advertisement

3 / 11

2002 Volvo S60 T5 Manual

2002 Volvo S60 T5 Manual

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

If you have the need for Swede speed, I have a nice pick for you. From what I can tell, there aren’t many Volvo S60 T5 models of any generation with a manual transmission. This one does, and it runs well — with recent service receipts that go with it. That transmission comes paired to a five-cylinder engine making 247 horsepower, so it should be good for some real fun.

You can find it for $3,950 on Facebook Marketplace in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Advertisement

4 / 11

2017 Honda Grom

2017 Honda Grom

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a cute motorcycle that’s not just good for beginners and commuters, but really any motorcyclist. These are the bikes that helped make small displacement motorcycles cool again. Do you need a grocery getter, work commuter or a stunt bike? Well, these will do it all...so long as you don’t need to go too fast.

Groms hold their value so well that there’s almost no reason to go used unless you can find a really cheap one. This one comes in quite a bit under the price of a new one. It’s $2,500 on Facebook Marketplace in North Utica, Illinois.

Advertisement

5 / 11

1986 Dodge Omni GLH

1986 Dodge Omni GLH

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a car that went like hell when it was stock. The Omni GLH was Carroll Shelby’s take on an American hot hatch. The GLH name meant Goes Like Hell, and it sure lived up to its name. In a Road & Track test, the little car sprinted to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. This GLH is very much a proper hot rod nowadays, and a plethora of go-fast parts are available for these. It has forged rods and pistons, ARP head studs, a nitrous kit and so much more. Plus, it’s coated in a sweet candy green paint.

It’s listed for $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Oconto, Wisconsin, and the seller would even take an ATV in trade.

Advertisement

6 / 11

2009 TriFun Ext

2009 TriFun Ext

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Do you want a minitruck that is more than a little weird? Look no further! This little Chinese truck was apparently sold new for $11,500 and it supposedly achieved 70 mph with its 970cc four-cylinder Wuling-GM engine. That must be like warp speed in this thing.

Still, it’s a weird truck that you aren’t going to see many of. It’s $3,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Youngstown, Ohio.

Advertisement

7 / 11

1994 Ford E-350 Ambulance

1994 Ford E-350 Ambulance

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

This ugly duck is asking to be cleaned up. This former ambulance was in the middle of a conversion but it needs finishing. Aside from the paint, it has a few electrical issues that need to be sorted. Otherwise, it’s powered by the International 7.3-liter indirect-injection diesel. People love these engines because while they’re gutless, they will run almost forever. They’re also a mechanical diesel, making easier to tune for some.

It’s priced reasonably at $3,900 on Craigslist out of Globe, Arizona.

Advertisement

8 / 11

1995 Toyota Crown Majesta

1995 Toyota Crown Majesta

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Toyota Crown is the kind of low-key luxury car we don’t get in America. It’s fancy, but not in your face about it. But don’t mistake the understated looks, it’s also packed with a lot of tech for its day. It has a digital instrument cluster, rear air-conditioning, audio that can be operated from the back and it’s powered by the non-turbo variant of the famous 2JZ engine.

It’s a right-hand-drive Japanese Domestic Market import that isn’t shouty, and it can be had for $9,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Advertisement

9 / 11

1986 BMW 325i Convertible

1986 BMW 325i Convertible

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car we have an affordable German convertible. Many BMW fans love the E30 generation, and this one seems to be a decent example. It has a lot of miles at 217,000, but it’s said to run and drive well. It has a beautiful interior, a manual transmission with a new clutch, limited-slip differential and even a more recent convertible top. I don’t often find convertible E30s with manuals. I really like the interior colors of this one.

It’s $6,750 out of El Segundo, California, on Craigslist. It looks like it can use some exterior touches, but nothing too major.

Advertisement

10 / 11

1991 Honda Beat

1991 Honda Beat

Illustration for article titled BMW 325i, Dodge Omni GLH Hot Rod, Toyota Crown Majesta: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For the final car on this week’s list I want to spread the love and joy of the Honda Beat to all I can. I’ve found yet another reasonably-priced Beat for your viewing pleasure. Why should you buy a Honda Beat? Not only is it adorable but like we’ve said before, it’ll basically ruin all other cars for you.

This one has some cosmetic wear but it’s advertised as running and driving great. It has an aftermarket audio head unit and speakers, and the seller says the air conditioning blows cold. It’s $6,200 on Facebook Marketplace in Orlando, Florida.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future post.

Advertisement

11 / 11

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

DISCUSSION