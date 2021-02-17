Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Found For Sale

Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

smart
Mercedes Streeter
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

Advertisement

2 / 11

1979 Chevrolet G20 4x4

1979 Chevrolet G20 4x4

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

What’s cooler than an old van? An old lifted 4x4 van! This beast has a staggering number of upgrades: a 355-cubic inch Chevy V8, TH350 transmission, 36-inch Interco Irok tires, Mickey Thompson beadlock wheels and so much more. This is a van that could take you anywhere, and it’s complete with captain’s chairs in the rear.

Your next off-road adventure begins on Facebook Marketplace out of Fredonia, New York, for $10,000.

Advertisement

3 / 11

2011 Nissan Leaf SL

2011 Nissan Leaf SL

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

I’ve been wanting a cheap electric car for a few years now, and some from the turn of the 2010s are getting into my price range. This Nissan Leaf SL has 48,000 miles on its odometer, runs well and looks to be in a good shape. It’s also a very pretty shade of blue. If you want to try out an EV without putting down serious cash, this is one way to do it.

It’s $3,988 on Craigslist in El Monte, California.

Advertisement

4 / 11

2006 Ural Patrol

2006 Ural Patrol

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For a go-anywhere motorcycle it’s hard to beat a sidecar-equipped Ural with two-wheel drive. And of course the sidecar will hold your favorite pet or person on off-the-grid treks you might take. It comes with a luggage rack, spare wheel, first aid box, jerry can, an upgraded electronic ignition and even heated grips.

Pick it up for $8,995 from Facebook Marketplace in Eaton, Ohio.

Advertisement

5 / 11

1998 Ford E-350 School Bus Flatbed

1998 Ford E-350 School Bus Flatbed

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I have an appreciation for old vehicles repurposed for new jobs. It’s recycling at its best. This one started life as a school bus but became a hauler for a side-by-side after most of the bus portion was chopped off. The end result is a stubby flatbed truck.

Under the hood is a healthy 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel engine with a five-position tuner switch that gives the truck more power or just a better idle speed. Unfortunately, the former kid-hauler is experiencing transmission slip. Still, it has only 111,000 miles on the odometer so that engine is just barely broken in. Replace the transmission and it’ll be the last pickup you’ll ever need.

It’s $3,000 from Facebook Marketplace in Birch Run, Michigan.

Advertisement

6 / 11

2000 Audi S4

2000 Audi S4

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car I’ve chosen a quick but budget-priced Audi. This Audi S4 is finished in a beautiful Nogaro blue and has a Stage 2 tune for its 2.7-liter V6 engine. The car comes with maintenance receipts, an upgraded sound system and powdercoated wheels. This blue sleeper can be had for $6,000 in Traverse City, Michigan, from Facebook Marketplace.

Advertisement

7 / 11

1974 Datsun B-210

1974 Datsun B-210

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Here’s a vehicle that’s remarkably clean for its age and is noted to be original too. The Datsun B-210 was a thrifty car for its day, and it stands the test of time today. It was advertised as capable of 50 mpg on the highway!

This example has some wear, but it’s just the right amount of wear. The car has clearly been driven and enjoyed, not just shuffled away into a garage for all of its life. This B-210 is said to have a solid body, and everything works. It even comes with some nice period-correct Shelby wheels.

There’s almost nothing to lose with this classic. It’s on Craigslist in Orrick, Missouri, for $7,500.

Advertisement

8 / 11

2005 Buell Firebolt XB9R

2005 Buell Firebolt XB9R

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

A Buell won’t win you many straight-line races, but these motorcycles are built with some quirky engineering. Fuel is stored in the frame and oil in the swingarm. This allows what is traditionally the fuel tank to be an airbox. Buells are also known for their good handling — they are more or less Harleys that can handle.

The price is stellar, too. At $2,300 it’s one of the cheapest Buells around. Find it in Lafayette, Indiana, on Facebook Marketplace.

Advertisement

9 / 11

2011 Chevrolet Volt

2011 Chevrolet Volt

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I absolutely adore these first-generation Chevy Volts. I think they’re even better at being a hybrid than a Prius. They have just enough EV-only range so that many owners will rarely need to fire up the gas engine. I’ve met a Volt owner who claims to fill the tank only once a year, and I believe it. Plus, I think the design has aged very well.

I have been waiting for these Volts to drop to a super low price. Unfortunately, they seem to hold onto their value really well. This one is $5,200 and is said to show some trouble codes, but it runs and drives fine. Get it from Facebook Marketplace in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Facebook Marketplace.

Advertisement

10 / 11

2005 BMW 645Ci

2005 BMW 645Ci

Illustration for article titled Datsun B-210, Ural Patrol, Audi S4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

To round out this list I have a sporty coupe with a controversial design. I love these and I find them to be a treat whenever I see them. The seller says this car comes fully loaded with everything from parking sensors to a navigation system. And with a 4.4-liter V8 under the hood making 325 horsepower, this car isn’t a slouch, either.

I recommend removing the tinted headlights and taillights, but otherwise it seems like a decent deal. It’s $6,600 in Evanston, Illinois, on Facebook Marketplace.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future post.

Advertisement

11 / 11

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

DISCUSSION