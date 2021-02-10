BMW 128i, Janus Halcyon, Toyota Previa Supercharged: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

1989 Ford Festiva

Photo : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

I wanted to try getting back to my roots on this entry by finding crazy cheap cars that aren’t total buckets. This Ford Festiva is one of them. Many car enthusiasts yearn for a simple car that is spacious and just gets you from A to B without much fuss. I’ve owned one of these and while these cars are gutless, they are quite lovable. You can redline every gear without breaking the speed limit and it’s even a fun road trip car, too. These cars are so simple that most of them only have a driver mirror.

And if you’re really weird you can turn one into an off-road kart like I did:

Photo : Mercedes Streeter

This one is ready for its next ride for only $850 in Latonia, Kentucky, from Facebook Marketplace.