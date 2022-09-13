Clicked on this article because I too am a Z4 owner. ‘03, 3.0, 6MT. <50k miles and I nabbed it for $13k (Owner was moving to Florida and the wife was making him sell at least one of their cars. Between a Jeep, a Lexus Sedan, and a unremarkable crossover I don’t ever remember... this is somehow what got the axe).

I wanted a roadster to daily drive. Miatas sound very meh an I don’t fit comfortably (6'2", 210lbs), S2000s are overpriced if you just care about roadster, Boxters are either hideous or too expensive depending on the generation. Z3s are either ugly combos, clapped out, or too expensive at this point.

You can arrive at buying a Z4 simply by listing the reasons you *don’t* want to buy another car, without even delving to why you want a Z4.

It is extremely comfortable for a sports car. Plenty of room for me, even with a helmet, and I can drive in work boots without feeling like my feet are going to get caught up on the underside of the dash.

Reliable. The N52 might not have the best reputation, but the M54 of the early years will likely run longer than the sun will burn. I’ve done nothing to this car in 2 years of daily driving outside of an oil change.

It looks and sounds great. Quiet when you’re putting along, but that I6 note when you hammer it is worth the price of admission. Looks wise it is really great, the E85 design aged so well and no one believes me when I say it is almost 20 years old now.

Fuel Mileage: This isn’t one you’d expect from a ~20 year old sports car, but my overall average mpg is 28.13 (31mpg if you’d rather believe the dash).

Trunk space: Another one you wouldn’t expect and what really sets it apart for practicality from other roadsters. The trunk of this car is massive. Full family grocery trips? Not even putting a dent. Week+ Vacation luggage for two people? A Breeze. Air compressor, power tools, plumbing and more home depot goodies? Yep. As long as you aren’t trying to shove furniture or lumber longer than 4-5' into it, the trunk can fit whatever you typically need.

Of all the cars I’ve owned this is my 2nd favorite “fun” car behind my E30 that I beat on like there’s no tomorrow, and 2nd favorite daily driver, behind my SHO.

And honestly I think 2nd place in both of those categories at the same time is pretty admirable.