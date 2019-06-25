An auto parts store spark plug locator kiosk has revealed that the new 2020 Ford Bronco will get Ford’s 2.3-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, the same engine found in the new Ford Ranger. That better not be the only option.

The Ford Bronco has always—always—had a V8 engine. If we assume that Ford hasn’t totally lost its mind, which honestly could be a stretch given some of its recent decision-making, the new 2020 Bronco probably will get a V8 engine, too. That’s the engine we want to see in the Bronco.

But it looks like we shouldn’t be too confident about getting only a V8 Bronco. Matthew the Car Guy on Twitter found the 2020 Ford Bronco listed in a spark plug locator database at an auto parts store, according to photos he tweeted. The tweet was also shared on the FullSizeBronco forums.

According to the photos, the Bronco is listed for 2021 as a truck, featuring the 2.3-liter DOHC engine. The 140 number in the images likely refers to 140 cubic inches, or 2.3 liters.

OffRoad.com reported the store is Canadian Tire, and their website’s online spark plug part finder lists the same information. Car And Driver reported U.S. retailers do not yet list 2021 model year parts, so this appears to be the only instance of the new Bronco popping up so far.

If this parts store kiosk is accurate, it’s likely the new Bronco will get some version of the same engine that’s currently available in the new Ford Ranger, new Explorer, and EcoBoost Mustang. That means power could be anywhere between 270 horsepower to over 300, depending on the application.

In the Ranger, the engine’s torque output makes for a quick-feeling pickup, so it’s a promising start if it’s also going to be dropped in the Bronco. And the Bronco getting this engine would also make a huge amount of sense. It’s going to be more fuel-efficient than any V8, modern inline-fours are typically much better packaging choices over a V6 option, and it’s already in the two Fords most-similar to the Bronco.

The original SUV was launched with an inline-six, but a V8 came the following year. So it’s very much possible that the 2020 Bronco may launch with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and then in a year or two show up with the 5.0-liter V8 in the F-150. That sounds too simple for Ford to fuck up.

If Ford is worried about options, though, there’s also the 3.3-liter V6 found in the F-150, but considering the Ranger only comes with one engine option and doesn’t seem to be suffering for it too much in the sales department, I would bet Ford isn’t too worried about complicating the Bronco lineup with too many engine choices. We just won’t know until we know.

Ford declined to comment about future product when reached out to by Jalopnik.