Every year (or sometimes randomly within a year) automakers adjust prices across their model lineups. Usually, that means manufacturers add very slight increases for every vehicle — to keep up with inflation, you see. Lincoln, however, has done the opposite: Decreasing the price of the 2022 Aviator by a truly incredible amount. The magic number? Five whole dollars.

Take a minute to collect yourself if you need it, that’s okay. We’re talking some serious sums here. The Aviator’s base Standard trim, in both AWD and RWD guise, drops by five United States dollars for the coming year. Amounts that large can be difficult to wrap your head around in a vacuum, so I’ve pulled some helpful examples to put things into perspective. That five dollars you’re saving on the Aviator could buy you:

Truly, with this kind of cash in your pocket, the world is your oyster. Imagine walking into a dollar store and leaving with five distinct items. Before now this level of luxury was only reserved for titans of industry — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, children receiving birthday cards from their grandparents. Now, thanks to Lincoln’s generosity (they have to be losing money on each Aviator sold at this price point, right?), anyone can know what it’s like to be truly wealthy. Or, at least, able to visit a laundromat.