Every year (or sometimes randomly within a year) automakers adjust prices across their model lineups. Usually, that means manufacturers add very slight increases for every vehicle — to keep up with inflation, you see. Lincoln, however, has done the opposite: Decreasing the price of the 2022 Aviator by a truly incredible amount. The magic number? Five whole dollars.
Take a minute to collect yourself if you need it, that’s okay. We’re talking some serious sums here. The Aviator’s base Standard trim, in both AWD and RWD guise, drops by five United States dollars for the coming year. Amounts that large can be difficult to wrap your head around in a vacuum, so I’ve pulled some helpful examples to put things into perspective. That five dollars you’re saving on the Aviator could buy you:
- 67.83 sticks of Wrigley’s Extra spearmint gum
- 0.42 ounces of J.Cat Beauty Flash Metal Metallic Matte Lip lipstick (bonus points if you grab the Extraterrestrial color)
- A first-generation iPod Nano, before the cost of shipping (and replacing the battery)
- An HD rental of the 2008 film Speed Racer, with $1 left over to buy it on DVD once you realize it’s better than you remember
- Twelve “Jesus Loves Me” kazoos
- Nearly nineteen days of remote start on a late model Toyota
Truly, with this kind of cash in your pocket, the world is your oyster. Imagine walking into a dollar store and leaving with five distinct items. Before now this level of luxury was only reserved for titans of industry — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, children receiving birthday cards from their grandparents. Now, thanks to Lincoln’s generosity (they have to be losing money on each Aviator sold at this price point, right?), anyone can know what it’s like to be truly wealthy. Or, at least, able to visit a laundromat.