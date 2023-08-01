Here's What You Drive And How Much Your Payment Is

Four hundred and fifty two dollars. That was my monthly car payment after purchasing my 2018 Hyundai Sonata in April of that same year. That payment definitely could have been worse, considering my circumstances at the time .

I was coming out of a 2013 Chevy Sonic hatch that was a formerly a rental that had just blown its thermostat for a second time — not long after I had dropped $600 to get it fixed the first time. Now, I had a brand new car with a warranty that would get me and my family around worry free. Well, almost. However, I managed my payment just fine over the years.

With reports of ever increasing car payments and prices, we wanted to a get a real picture of just how much our readers are paying for their cars. While it’ s great to see that many of you don’t have a payment at all (you all are so responsible !) , many others are still paying (a lot) for their vehicles.