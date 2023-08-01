Here's What You Drive And How Much Your Payment Is

QOTD

Here's What You Drive And How Much Your Payment Is

Inflation knows no bounds, and the proof is in the latest car prices and interest rates. Let's just say your car payments are mighty telling.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (8)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Image: Hyundai

Four hundred and fifty two dollars. That was my monthly car payment after purchasing my 2018 Hyundai Sonata in April of that same year. That payment definitely could have been worse, considering my circumstances at the time.

Advertisement

I was coming out of a 2013 Chevy Sonic hatch that was a formerly a rental that had just blown its thermostat for a second time — not long after I had dropped $600 to get it fixed the first time. Now, I had a brand new car with a warranty that would get me and my family around worry free. Well, almost. However, I managed my payment just fine over the years.

With reports of ever increasing car payments and prices, we wanted to a get a real picture of just how much our readers are paying for their cars. While it’s great to see that many of you don’t have a payment at all (you all are so responsible!), many others are still paying (a lot) for their vehicles. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

2013 Volvo XC40 Recharge

2013 Volvo XC40 Recharge

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Image: Volvo

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate $821/36 Month 12K lease. $0 Down. Will likely outright buy it out at the end of the lease hoping interest rates come back down to earth. Hefty Volvo Incentives combined with the EV lease Loop hole tax credit of $7,500 Plus Costco offer of $2,500 on the recharge meant total $12,000 off MSRP which will help in the long run.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Disorganized Grime

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Image: Dodge

‘21 Durango HellCat; $1,050 Month for the first year, then paid off April ‘23.

This comment turned into a testy exchange between the owner and another person. The Hellcat owner was pressed over why he would pay off a car that early instead of investing the money.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Sean Flowers via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

2022 Hyundai Elantra N And 2021 Honda Pilot

2022 Hyundai Elantra N And 2021 Honda Pilot

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
Image: Hyundai

This is the most I’ve ever paid monthly for cars. One of my cars was paid off but I ran into a little trouble and had to re-finance some credit cards using the car for collateral so it has a payment again. Presently:

2022 Hyundai Elantra N: $400/mo

2021 Honda Pilot: $613/mo

I hate having those huge payments, but it’s really difficult to buy anything cheaper than $30k these days; more like $40k if you want anything nice and new(er). I bought the Elantra N new and paid cash for it but even used, the Pilot was overpriced.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Nick

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid

2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid
Image: Ford

2023 Ford Maverick hybrid XLT. I put about 2/3 down so my payment on $10k at 4.5% is $196/month.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Stephanie Flora via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

2020 Kia Niro PHEV

2020 Kia Niro PHEV

2020 Kia Niro PHEV
Image: Kia

I have a 2020 Kia Niro PHEV that I bought new for $33,500 after taxes. Put $3k down and financed with the dealer for 2.75% for 5 years. Refinanced a year later with a local credit union for 1.7% for 4 years. My payments are $515/month.

Worth noting that I got $4,800 worth of incentives from local governing bodies afterwards.

Advertisement

Submitted by: BabyClaude

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

2021 Honda Insight

2021 Honda Insight

2021 Honda Insight
Image: Honda

2021 Honda Insight Touring - $620/mo - I also rolled 10k in negative equity into it and got the loan in early 2021 right before interest rates shot up and new car supply really went to crap.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Matthew Shipanik via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Image: Ford

Drive a 2022 Mustang Mach-1 HP/MT. I pay about $1,100 a month. At my current income, this isn’t a burden - I’m a big saver and very careful budgeter. Like I separately budget for all known expenses - even annual expenses of $10... I also have a 2002 VW Passat and 2002 Audi Allroad.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Rara

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

2015 Alfa Romeo 4C

2015 Alfa Romeo 4C

2015 Alfa Romeo 4C
Image: Alfa Romeo

2015 Alfa Romeo 4C, $710/mo @ 3.24%. I don’t want to replace it because the rates have gone up so much!

Advertisement

Submitted by: Corey Konochuk via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco
Image: Ford

2022 Ford Bronco payment is $285 a month. I put down $37k, so that’s why payment is small, but we always save enough so our payment is less than $300. I can’t even imagine paying anywhere near $500 for a car.

Advertisement

Submitted by: GemmyD63

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

2021 BMW 230i

2021 BMW 230i

2018 BMW 2 Series
Image: BMW

2021 BMW 230i 6mt. Leased with 1k down, $518/mo.

Given the current financial climate for cars I’m buying the lease out later this year. Residual plus disposition just under 20k. I plan to keep it for the next 25 years. Zero options other than the transmission so very little to break. With the mileage I do every year this is doable.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Evan Frommer via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
Image: Cadillac

I ordered a ‘23 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing back in November. Got it for sticker +TTL so just shy of $75K all in. Picked it up in mid-March and put down $48K. Even with an 821 credit score the best rate I could find was 6.69% for 36 months, so the payment was ~$840, I think. I paid $1350 weekly and just finished paying it off two weeks ago.

Advertisement

I have just one question: What do you do for work?

Submitted by: Swabodda

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
Image: Jeep

2023 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe. All options except rear video. $499/month 39 month lease. (Queue the anti-lease comments now).

Advertisement

Submitted by: Dennis Lemire via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Image: Ford

2010 Mustang Shelby GT500: Bought from CarMax last July for $45,513 after TTL, financed $36k @ 4.69% for 72mo. $574 a month.

Also have a paid off Navigator for daily purposes.

Its a lot but it only had 14k miles and it’ll hold value decently well. I’m still young, single and already own a house so 🤷

Advertisement

Submitted by: PLindsey

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Almost $2,500 Per Month In Car Payments

Almost $2,500 Per Month In Car Payments

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Image: Dodge

2012 Corvette Grand Sport (paid off)

2020 Challenger Hellcat Redeye ($925.1) (72 months)

2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 ($959.82) (84 months)

2023 Tesla Model 3 (paid off)

2012 Mercedes AMG E63 ($583.31) (60 months)

Submitted by: Henley Liang via Facebook

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

2023 Toyota Supra A91-MT

2023 Toyota Supra A91-MT

2023 Toyota Supra A91-MT
Image: Toyota

‘23 Supra A91-MT - paid 59,xxx for it (pre-ordered the day they were announced) - financed 110% (rolled fees/taxes into financing) for five years. Payment is ballpark $1200 plus about 120 in insurance.

Advertisement

Submitted by: put-some-turbo-on-meeeee

Advertisement

17 / 17