Here's The 2020 Ford Bronco Prototype Showing Off

Screenshot : Ford

There is still so much we don’t know about Ford’s upcoming Bronco, set to be unveiled sometime this spring. We’re reasonably certain it will have an Ecoboost V6, an automatic transmission, and independent front suspension with a solid rear axle. It seems largely based on the Ranger, which is further coroborated by the test mule looking little more than a Ranger with a cap on the back..

Friday, Ford released a video on YouTube of the Bronco bouncing around some desert rocks and skidding through some sand. There doesn’t seem to be much that can be gleaned from this video, as the music covers up any exhaust notes, and the trail looks reasonably passable by at least half of the trucks and SUVs on the market today.

Advertisement

That said, I’m always interested in manufacturer prototypes and getting a closer eye on them. I watched the video a few times, including once at .25X speed just to see if there was anything I could learn. There are two shots of the underside of the vehicle as it goes over the camera, so perhaps someone with a more engineering focused eye could spy something there. Surely Ford included those as a sly nod toward the sleuthiness of the internet.

Or maybe its nothing more than a neat video of a trucklet bouncing around in the dirt. Which is its own form of fun and interesting .