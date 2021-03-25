Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn't Have A Driver's License

Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn't Have A Driver's License

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Driving is a privilege, not a right. Some people seem to forget that and those are also the people who shouldn’t be driving. Whether it’s a friend or family member, there are lots of people that make you wonder how they passed (or who they paid to let them pass) their driving test. We asked readers who they knew that shouldn’t have their driver’s licenses.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

The DMV Needs To Be More Strict

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: GMT800 Tahoe Guy

The Majority Of Drivers Are Fine

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Weeks

The Cops Shouldn’t Have Their Licenses Either

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Icouldntfindaclevername

A Friend That’s A Dangerous Driver

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: MCOBigBen

Annual Vehicle Checks

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: SlickS30r

A Relative That Goes Through A Car A Year

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Umoja

An Ex’s Mom

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Clark_B

Parents

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: IstillmissmyXJ

Wife’s Grandfather

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: BatmanBrandon

The Sister

Illustration for article titled Here Are Some Folks You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have A Driver&#39;s License
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: i86hotdogs

