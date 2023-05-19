If you own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle, you’ve probably heard about the $200 million settlement in the class action lawsuit against the Korean automakers. If you haven’t, Hyundai and Kia were sued over the potential security defeats with the traditional metal key ignition system in certain models. The entire amount might not be used to compensate owners, but he’s how to get your share of the $200 million.

According to Hagens Berman, a law firm representing the impacted owners, there will be up to $145 million available for compensation for out-of-pocket damages. The firm notes that damages would include “total loss of vehicles up to $6,125, damage to vehicle and personal property up to $3,375, insurance-related expenses and other related expenses including car rental, taxi costs, ride share costs or public transit payments not otherwise covered by insurance.”

For vehicle owners to join the case and be eligible for compensation, they must fill out a form on the Hagens Berman website and own a specific Hyundai or Kia model on the list below:

2008-2021 Hyundai I10

2009-2021 Hyundai I20

2013 Hyundai I40

2010-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai IX20

2016 Kia Ceed

2014 Kia Carens

2013-2015 Kia Optima

2013-2021 Kia Soul

2011-2017 Kia Rio

2011-2021 Kia Picanto

The settlement would also reimburse owners for towing and replacement vehicle costs if their car was stolen. Owners of a wider range of Hyundai and Kia models are also eligible for a free software update to address the vehicles lacking an immobilizer. More information will soon be made available to class members via settlement websites.