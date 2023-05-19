If you own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle, you’ve probably heard about the $200 million settlement in the class action lawsuit against the Korean automakers. If you haven’t, Hyundai and Kia were sued over the potential security defeats with the traditional metal key ignition system in certain models. The entire amount might not be used to compensate owners, but he’s how to get your share of the $200 million.
According to Hagens Berman, a law firm representing the impacted owners, there will be up to $145 million available for compensation for out-of-pocket damages. The firm notes that damages would include “total loss of vehicles up to $6,125, damage to vehicle and personal property up to $3,375, insurance-related expenses and other related expenses including car rental, taxi costs, ride share costs or public transit payments not otherwise covered by insurance.”
For vehicle owners to join the case and be eligible for compensation, they must fill out a form on the Hagens Berman website and own a specific Hyundai or Kia model on the list below:
- 2008-2021 Hyundai I10
- 2009-2021 Hyundai I20
- 2013 Hyundai I40
- 2010-2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2016 Hyundai IX20
- 2016 Kia Ceed
- 2014 Kia Carens
- 2013-2015 Kia Optima
- 2013-2021 Kia Soul
- 2011-2017 Kia Rio
- 2011-2021 Kia Picanto
The settlement would also reimburse owners for towing and replacement vehicle costs if their car was stolen. Owners of a wider range of Hyundai and Kia models are also eligible for a free software update to address the vehicles lacking an immobilizer. More information will soon be made available to class members via settlement websites.