Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s Le Mans time! The biggest sports car race of the year is here, and we’re totally ready for it. It’s pretty obvious that this is Toyota’s race to lose again this year, so that’ll be fun. The GTE classes will be interesting, and LMP2 is basically a toss up, so there’s still plenty of reason to watch. And if Toyota does manage to muck it up, that’ll be worth watching. There’s also NASCAR and IndyCar.
Friday
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 Presented by CK Power
From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois
9 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
DTM Championship Race 7
From Nürburgring Grand Prix Strecke, Nürburg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
FIA WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans
From Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
9:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan
3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
NTT IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500
From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois
8 PM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
DTM Championship Race 8
From Nürburgring Grand Prix Strecke, Nürburg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Cup FireKeepers Casino 400
From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan
3 PM on NBC
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
DISCUSSION
I always miss the start and finish of LeMans because of their insistence on running on a convenient time for them and not one for ME. I love the race but I’m not getting up at 6am PDT for it.