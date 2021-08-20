Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



It’s Le Mans time! The biggest sports car race of the year is here, and we’re totally ready for it. It’s pretty obvious that this is Toyota’s race to lose again this year, so that’ll be fun. The GTE classes will be interesting, and LMP2 is basically a toss up, so there’s still plenty of reason to watch. And if Toyota does manage to muck it up, that’ll be worth watching. There’s also NASCAR and IndyCar.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 Presented by CK Power

From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

9 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

DTM Championship Race 7

From Nürburgring Grand Prix Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

FIA WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

From Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

9:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250

From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

3:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

NTT IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500

From World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

8 PM on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

DTM Championship Race 8

From Nürburgring Grand Prix Strecke, Nürburg, Germany

7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand

NASCAR Cup FireKeepers Casino 400



From Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

3 PM on NBC

All times in Eastern time zone.