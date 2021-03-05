Here's How To Watch NASCAR And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; March 6-7

Image : Las Vegas Motor Speedway

It’s pretty much just NASCAR from Las Vegas this weekend, so sit back and enjoy, I guess. Or, if you don’t like NASCAR, go get some wrenching done in the garage this weekend. Or both. It’ll be fun either way.

Friday

NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Bucked Up 200

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada



9 PM on Fox Sports 1

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada



4:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada



3:30 PM on Fox

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!



All times in Eastern time zone.