Here's How To Watch NASCAR And Everything Else In Racing This Weekend; March 6-7

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
It’s pretty much just NASCAR from Las Vegas this weekend, so sit back and enjoy, I guess. Or, if you don’t like NASCAR, go get some wrenching done in the garage this weekend. Or both. It’ll be fun either way.
Friday
NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Bucked Up 200
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
9 PM on Fox Sports 1
Saturday
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
4:30 PM on Fox Sports 1
Sunday
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada
3:30 PM on Fox
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
All times in Eastern time zone.
