Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
This feels like a turning point. IndyCar has ended already, and what a season it was! F1 is taking a little break, but don’t worry it’s not going anywhere. Most racing seasons are winding down, however, and there’s so little time left in the year! There honestly isn’t much on this weekend, but we’ll tell you where to get your fix. Let’s go.
This weekend is the SCCA Runoffs from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so you’ll definitely want to check in with the Sports Car Club of America’s YouTube channel when you have a few spare moments, because club racing is always cool.
Friday
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
From Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut
6 PM on NBC Sports Network
Saturday
WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland
From Central Finland
Starting At Midnight on WRC+
DTM Championship Round 13
From Hockenheimring, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
World Superbike Motul Portuguese Round (Race 1)
From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9 AM on SBK VideoPass
24H Series 12 Hours of Hungary
From Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
1 PM on Fox Sports 1
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
4:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
Sunday
WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland
From Central Finland
Starting At 12:30 AM on WRC+
DTM Championship Round 14
From Hockenheimring, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
7:15 AM on MotorTrend on Demand
World Superbike Motul Portuguese Round (Race 2)
From Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
9 AM on SBK VideoPass
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
From Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama
2 PM on NBC
MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas
From Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
6:30 PM on NBC Sports Network
All times in Eastern time zone.
If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!
