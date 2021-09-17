Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?

Advertisement

This weekend I’ll be getting my Rad on at Radwood PNW at Dirtfish, so unfortunately I’ll have to miss a lot of the great racing on this weekend. I’m most bummed about missing the IndyCar race at Laguna, which should be an absolute riot with plenty of championship implications on display. There’s also short track NASCAR action, and motorcycles going zoom! I’m jealous of you, the people who get to see it all.

And because it’s Goodwood Revival weekend, you should definitely just put the live-stream on for the next 72 hours or so.

Friday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Saturday

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Sunday

NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

From Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey, California

3 PM on NBC



MotoGP Misano Grand Prix

From Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy

6 PM on NBC Sports Network

All times in Eastern time zone.

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

.