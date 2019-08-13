Planning on starting your own police force? Sure you are, who isn’t? That means you’ll probably like to know how much a new non-hybrid Ford Police Interceptor Utility will run you, and I bet you’ll like to know what kind of MPG the non-hybrid version gets, since we’ve only heard numbers for the hybrid, so far. Well, thanks to an anonymous Ford dealership employee, now we know.

While we’ve heard that the Hybrid version will get 24 mpg and save police departments lots of money, the MPG for the non-hybrid variants—in this case a the 3.3-liter V6 AWD one, though a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 is also available—is a barely-decent 19 mpg, about 2 mpg better than the old Police Interceptor Utility.

That’s a 19 mpg combined figure—it looks like it gets 17 in the city and 23 on the highway.

Advertisement

At least, that’s what we can see on this very reflective picture of the Monroney Sticker, which also reveals that this AWD V6 version of the Police Interceptor will set you back $40,590.

Advertisement

The police variants of these explorers largely keep the same body style and lighting, so get used to slowing down whenever there’s a new Explorer behind you.

Advertisement

It looks like the fake grilles in the bumper have been replaced with little rubber bumper guards for the police versions, and I’ve also seen LED police lighting units in there as well; this looks to be a cheaper, all-rubber variant.

Also interesting: look how much of that grille is fake! The actual intake area appears to be just that smaller rectangle below the logo:

Advertisement

Well, now you know how much to save to get your cop cars, and how much you’ll likely spend on gas, if you don’t go for the hybrid. Hope this helps, officer.