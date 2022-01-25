Unless you’ve been avoiding the internet, you likely heard that Ford finally threw the covers off its hot new Bronco Raptor. The truck is wider, faster, taller and more aggressive than its standard counterpart. But, how does it stack up against its rivals?



To find out, we pored through the spec sheets for the Ford Bronco Raptor and two of its mightiest competitors, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the Land Rover Defender X.

We’ll delve into everything that matters on the Bronco Raptor to see how it compares to the other flagship trucks on offer.

Click through the following pages to find out how the three trucks face off. And at the end, you’ll have to let us know which one you think comes out on top.