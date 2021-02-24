The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 Launch Edition Costs $74,995 But You Won't Have To Pay That Much For A V8

Jeep Wrangler 392 Launch Edition Photo : Jeep

After years of strange enthusiast dreams that willfully ignored the inherent warnings of physics, the world has finally spawned a production V8-powered Jeep Wrangler. When the 392 Launch Edition arrives next month, it’ll cost you $74,995 to be an early arrival at the V8 launch party. Cheaper trim levels will also be offered.



The 392 Wrangler gets its name from the displacement of its 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 engine, which makes 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, the 392 Launch Edition is going to come loaded with some additional features that would otherwise be an option or unavailable on the other V8 Jeep trims, hence the price. It will MSRP at $73,500, but add in the $1,495 destination charge and you’re up to $74,995.

The Launch Edition buys you features like leather interior trim and seating; the infotainment group package; cold weather package; advanced safety features; remote proximity entry; LED lighting; an HD electrical switch bank; and the steel bumper, body-colored hardtop roof and fender flare packages.

Jeep has not announced what the base V8 Wrangler 392 model will cost, though it is estimated to be around $60,000. Alternatively, you could spec your 392 even higher than the Limited Edition. There are even more expensive replacement options, like dual doors, a dual-top roof, a power-folding top, an integrated off-road camera and the towing package. you can switch out the rubber for available BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Outline white letter or Falken Wildpeak M/T tires. Add a few of those to your Launch Edition and you are now clearing $80,000 for a “stock” Wrangler.

It faces some serious competition from within its own family with the recent launch of the Ram TRX pickup truck. You may not think the Ram TRX is for off-roading, not like you’d associate with Jeep, but the Ram Trucks website brands it as and “off-road truck.” This particular Jeep has a fucking V8 engine. The comparison is fair — and one of them comes with a bed, which is an appealing option as long as there’s no V8 Jeep Gladiator.

Pricing information for the rest of the V8-powered lineup should be available soon, considering the model will be available at U.S. dealerships by next month. You going for Ram or Jeep?

