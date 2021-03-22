Here Are Your Spring Plans

Photo: Zachary Scheffer/Mahindra

Springtime is upon us, but it feels a lot like last Spring. One year into the pandemic and, while there are several effective vaccines are becoming available to more and more Americans, infection rates are still on the rise in several states, the Washington Post reports. We’re not out of the woods yet, but a lot of you plan to hang out in the woods as the weather warms up for some socially distant fun.

Maybe things will sort of get back to some semblance of normalcy soon. Personally, I’m just still trying to survive all of this. We asked readers what their spring plans are.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

A Whole List

A Whole List

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ROBOT TURDS

Get Out And Bike Ride

Get Out And Bike Ride

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Shane Morris

Starting Out With A Birthday

Starting Out With A Birthday

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: TommyKar

Seasonal Bucket List

Seasonal Bucket List

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: OracleAnne

Selling A Camaro And Riding The Dirtbike

Selling A Camaro And Riding The Dirtbike

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Laststandard

Buying A Sports Car

Buying A Sports Car

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Death_To_Rev_Hang

Going On A Popup Tour

Going On A Popup Tour

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Science fiction couch - with bonus snuggle puppies

Looking For A Miata In The Right Color

Looking For A Miata In The Right Color

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Nlinesk8

Laying Low

Laying Low

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Duke of Kent

Rinse And Repeat

Rinse And Repeat

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: TheSartorialElegenceOfCargoShorts

