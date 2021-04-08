Here Are Your Driving Pet Peeves

Here Are Your Driving Pet Peeves

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

People are known to have weird quirks when they drive, and some can be annoying as hell.

I have two pet peeves that I see almost every day: people who weirdly stay four or five car lengths back at stoplights, and people who flash their brake lights as you come up behind them at a light. I don’t need anyone to flash at me. That’s what the stoplight is for.

We asked readers what their driving pet peeves were. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Subliminal Middle Fingers

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Speed

People Driving Big Cars

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: phatplat

Not Using Headlights

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: tyler-bogaard

Braking For Every Dip And Pothole

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Clark_B

Parents Waiting On Their Kids

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: factoryhack

Drivers That Can’t Wait For People To Cross The Street

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: seanxr

Weaving In And Out Of Traffic

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Unnecessary Braking

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: jtso

A Few

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: OnceInAMillenia

Throwing Out Cigarettes

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Alex

