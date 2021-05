Image : Kia

It seems that maybe the best “ car letters” start with G. For me it would GTS, as in Kia Stinger GTS. I mean does it get any better? B right- ass orange paint, 365 horsepower twin-turbo V6 in a long hatchback body with an AWD system that has a drift mode? And did I mention it all came covered with the best warranty in the business?

We asked readers what they thought the best car letters were. These were their answers.