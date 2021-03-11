Here Are The Worst Street Names In America

Screenshot : Lawrence Hodge

Apparently, t his country is full of bad street names. A lot of them are still waiting to be found. Some are like “Ok that’s weird but kind of cool.” While others are “What the hell were you guys on when you thought of this?” One I know of personally is Tupac Ln in Las Vegas. Whether or not it was named for the famous rapper is unclear but i t is still a bad street name for the suburbs. We asked readers what they thought were the worst street names in America. Here are their responses.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!