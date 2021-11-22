For me, it was the 1st gen BMW Mini.

The person wanted something that felt ‘light on its feet’ like her 1990 base model Acura Integra (which didn’t even have A/C).

She tried newer Hondas, but they didn’t have quite the same feel.

I suggested she try the Mini.

She loved it and bought one.

Note that this was before they were know to be crap.

Mind you she had a good experience because she ended up selling it before the warranty was up due to moving to another country for a job opportunity.

So this is easily my worst recommendation from a reliability point of view.