Here Are The Underappreciated Safety Features You Can't Live Without

Hyundai packs value into their vehicles. Even the most basic trims of their models have more and more safety tech come standard. One safety feature I’ve come to love is the rear cross-traffic alert in my Sonata. This should be standard on every car, especially big SUVs or crossovers. I was on the fence about it when I first got the car and thought it might be a useless annoying gimmick. But it works and works well, even at detecting people. It really comes into its own when backing out from in-between two big-ass vehicles, or something like an alleyway.
We asked readers what underappreciated safety features they can’t live without. These were their answers.
DISCUSSION