Here Are The Underappreciated Safety Features You Can't Live Without

Time to step into parent corner and talk about LATCH. Back in the day, child seats would simply loop the lower lap restraint through a little slide area, and that’s how you kept a baby safe.

In retrospect, holy crap we actually did that? Wow. We were idiots.

I suppose it’s better than what my parents did, which was (I’m not making this up) securing the baby in a glorified basketball hoop with more hooked metal edges than a Saw sequel.

Child safety has come a long way, and the simplicity of the LATCH system is wonderful. The best part is that installing or removing a child seat is super easy, because it just snaps in. Modern child seats are pretty easy to figure out, and child mortality in car accidents from 2002 to 2011 decreased by 43% as LATCH was implemented across the auto industry.

Along with rear curtain airbags and other safety improvements, our modern cars are amazingly good at keeping our demon spawn safe from a world of terrible drivers.