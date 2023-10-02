Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now

Not every new car is an ugly car, but it seems like every ugly car is a new car. I get that right? Aristotle loses me when he starts with the logical arguments and syllogisms. Carmakers would benefit from revisiting the classics — Greek or otherwise. They ought to look at designs that worked in the past and stop trying so hard to convince us that good design is necessarily disruptive. It’s not.

The modern design trend towards the aggressively “new” and distinct (mostly for the sake of telling EVs apart from their predecessors) has resulted in some pretty ugly cars. And we asked readers to tell us which are ugliest.

It should come as no surprise that Elon Musk would favor a design based on shock value alone. The Tesla Cybertruck was better off pinned to the fridge of Elon’s mind. What a rich life his inner child must have. But the shock that BMW’s latest designs have elicited have dubious value. What will we think of them in twenty years? We shall see. But here’s what you think of them now: