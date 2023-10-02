Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now

QOTD

Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now

We won't blame you if you look away. These new cars from BMW, Tesla and Toyota are hideous.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Comments (4)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

Not every new car is an ugly car, but it seems like every ugly car is a new car. I get that right? Aristotle loses me when he starts with the logical arguments and syllogisms. Carmakers would benefit from revisiting the classics — Greek or otherwise. They ought to look at designs that worked in the past and stop trying so hard to convince us that good design is necessarily disruptive. It’s not.

Advertisement

The modern design trend towards the aggressively “new” and distinct (mostly for the sake of telling EVs apart from their predecessors) has resulted in some pretty ugly cars. And we asked readers to tell us which are ugliest.

It should come as no surprise that Elon Musk would favor a design based on shock value alone. The Tesla Cybertruck was better off pinned to the fridge of Elon’s mind. What a rich life his inner child must have. But the shock that BMW’s latest designs have elicited have dubious value. What will we think of them in twenty years? We shall see. But here’s what you think of them now:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

BMW iX

BMW iX

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

This is the only answer, we’re done here:

[...]

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

And...

Wow. It looks like a shaved rat.

Submitted by: treessimon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

BMW XM

BMW XM

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

BMW XM

[...]

Submitted by: Ente Süßsauer

And...

That is a special shade of Ugly

Submitted by: Bob

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Tesla

[...]

This is Elon World

Submitted by: Bob

And...

I forgot about this abomination.

Submitted by: Golden Ballfield

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Jeep

It really depends on how you define ugly. Some cars are boring and generic like every Tesla available today except for the Model S and the Mercedes electric jellybean sedans. And then you have vehicles that are overwrought messes like the Cybertruck, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and, as others have mentioned the XM and iX (I say this even as a BMW fan).

[...]

I guess my top choice is the Grand Wagoneer since it looks like five different vehicles were crammed into one terrible design. The car looks terrible from every angle. Teslas are boring but at least they are non-polarizing (outside of the Cybertruck) and I will give BMW credit for at least trying to keep things interesting.

Advertisement

Submitted by: oddseth

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Chevrolet Silverado HD

Chevrolet Silverado HD

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Chevrolet

[...]

Almost always driven by a nervous-looking short guy, btw.

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

And...

Funny thing is, they are so enormous, that they look different in person. See that big bar with “Chevrolet” written in it? When you are standing right in front of it, the bottom half looks like a separate car, independent of the top half, and it kind of looks good-ish - in an architectural way. Feels like you are looking at a building called “evrol”, since this is all that fits in my field of view.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Ruivo

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

BMW i7 M70

BMW i7 M70

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

Hopping on the band wagon. My god this this is so ugly even black can’t hide it. Some consumer looked at this and said “I don’t want an S-class, I’ll take this”! It looks like if predator and Velma from scooby doo had a kid, and that kid can never find his glasses.

[...]

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Chevrolet

Since the obvious answer of “nearly every BMW” is taken, I’ll submit Chevy’s trucks:

[...]

Submitted by: Bags

And...

Why we equate “aerodynamic as a brick” with masculinity is both weird and fascinating. Round is feminine, square is masculine, must make truck square! Form following ancient arbitrary psychologic shorthand.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Echo5Niner

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra

Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

Agree with the comments on most of the current BMW’s, they are just bad. They are ugly now, but will look even worse when BMW does a drastic design update and then not only will they still be ugly but will quickly look dated. I hope anyone that gets one leases it, as their values will drop fast.

But the Toyota bZ4X is my pick. Every time I see one at a glance it looks like something that is being repaired by the body shop but hasn’t been re-painted yet. Just looks bad from every angle.

[...]

Submitted by: RideOrange

And...

Subaru Soltera

[...]

Submitted by: SVL

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Ram Promaster

Ram Promaster

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Ram

Ram Promaster Van

[...]

I know it’s a work truck. and the front end is designed to minimize damage from front impacts, but does it have to resemble a deep-sea creature?

Advertisement

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

And...

because underneath the badge, this is originally a Fiat and you’d have to understand a bit that people who designed Multipla still may work there ;)

Submitted by: rallymaniac5555

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac Celestiq

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Cadillac

$300,000 for this hideous, disjointed mess is absurd. This thing is the madlibs of cars. Flat surfaces, hard angles, rounded rear hatch, the engine hood from a Hyundai Sonata... the Celestique is a team of eight-year-olds fever dream of design.

Advertisement

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolboy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Lexus LM350 and Toyota Alphard

Lexus LM350 and Toyota Alphard

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Lexus

I give you the Lexus LM350/ Toyota Alphard.

It’s got the predator grille combined with a jacked up El-Camino-ish side profile with a floating roof.

And it pains me, because in many ways the Alphard is a freaking awesome vehicle. The older model was boring, but at least it wasn’t hideous.

[...]

Submitted by: Shortyoh

And...

They’re not even that bad compared to the new one:

[...]

‘Floating’ A-Pillar and D-pillar! And that grille texture is giving trypophobia.

Submitted by: Amoore100

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Patrick Pleul (Getty Images)

White Tesla Model Y. The darker colors are only homely. But the white is hideous.

Advertisement

Submitted by: ivan256

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR Supra

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Toyota

Not even close. The Supra skinned BMW. And before you ask, yes, I’ve seen it in person many times. It’s even worse.

Advertisement

Submitted by: J-BodyBuilder

And a counterpoint...

Going to disagree with you. The Supra is by far the better looking of the cousins. The BMW is boring. The Supra looks like a Hot Wheels car brought to life, in the best possible way.

Submitted by: JohhnyWasASchoolboy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Kia EV6

Kia EV6

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Kia

I’ll see your BMW hate, and raise you:

[...]

Submitted by: BrownDieselWagon

And...

The EV6 is close to being OK, it’s that line from sill to spoiler that kills it for me, and too much wheel and not enough greenhouse by a bit. The Ioniq 5 just looks like a goofy modern version of a Dodge Omni. And that is NOT something to aspire too.

All coupe SUVs need to die in a fire, along with the douches who buy them.

Submitted by: krhodes1

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S

Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

GLE63 - this goofy jellybean clown car on oversized wheels. There are two in my neighborhood and I want to pour bleach in my eyes every time I see them. There is also an X6M that looks good by comparison, which speaks volumes by itself.

Advertisement

Submitted by: BigRed91

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

BMW M3 and M4

BMW M3 and M4

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: BMW

I’ll pile on to the BMW hate, with the 4 series / i4 / M3 & M4. They are so intensely ugly that an M3 went from being a next-promotion buy for me to a never-happening car.

[...]

Same for the i4, which could have been a home-run against the Tesla model 3, but instead it looks like this.

Advertisement

Submitted by: threeserious

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Mansory Venatus and Lamborghini Urus It’s Based On

Mansory Venatus and Lamborghini Urus It’s Based On

Image for article titled Here Are The Ugliest Cars You Can Buy Right Now
Photo: Mansory

This Mansory Urus is pretty awful, but I guess that’s low hanging fruit.

[...]

Submitted by: Knyte

Advertisement

19 / 19