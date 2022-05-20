Cars don’t look the way that they used to, and sometimes that’s for good reason. However, that doesn’t stop us from being nostal gic for styling cues and features that were once commonplace and aren’t anymore.

That’s why we asked you what classic car feature you want to make a return, and boy oh boy, you had a ton of answers for me. Some of them were overall styling, and others were little things from companies that don’t even exist anymore.

So, let’s take a few minutes to look through what you guys really wish would make a comeback. Whether they should or not is a completely different story, however.

