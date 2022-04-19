From ashtrays to A-pillar vent windows, history is littered with once-common automotive features that have fallen out of favor with the advent of technology. Yesterday we asked you for the ones you miss the most — aside from manual transmissions, of course. Y’all hit it out of the park as usual and reminded us of many forgotten but fondly-membered accoutrements and amenities. Thank you! Here are just a few of those responses.
Round, Sealed Headlights
Cheap and easily replaceable round headlights.
Yeah, I know they’re not the greatest aerodynamically, but replacing a bulb on a modern car sometimes requires partially disassembly of the front end just to get at the bulb.
My co-worker just spend $225 to replace ONE BULB on her Acura (to be fair, she took to the dealer, so....)
Plus I’m tired of cars looking so angry.
Timeless and simple like Helvetica, round sealed beams should have never been nixed by automakers. Whether affixed front-and-center like fog lamps or housed behind glass — the TVR Griffith made both work, effortlessly — they shine in all applications. Bring ’em back.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Bumpers Made To Bump
Bumpers that are separate from the rest of the body panels and are made to actually bump into things. My first car was a 1986 VW Scirocco that had magnificent black-rubber bumpers. A few minor fender-benders and bumps (I was a typical teenage driver and definitely learned a lot with that car) and you could never tell. The bumpers did their job and hid the scratches and dings. Now if I tap something I either deal with ugly scratches and gouges in the paint and bodywork, or I have to pay to get it repaired. I miss just plain old bumpers. Also, I miss that dang Scirocco.
Bumpers used to and should still be like phone cases — designed to take a hit and be infinitely, cheaply replaceable. Automakers lost the plot like 30 years ago, and it’s never coming back.
Suggested by: Professor T
Non-Circular Gauges
Big, wide rectangular speedometers that take up the whole gauge cluster like American cars used to have in the 60's to early 80's.
These died out. I blame John Davis and his obsession with full instrumentation. Suddenly, every car had a tachometer a few smaller gauges for oil pressure, temp, etc.This was great for entry level manual cars. But now sticks are dead, and it’s pointless. My wife’s CR-V has a tach taking up the entire left side of the cluster and a CVT. Why!? It’s providing no useful info any longer. Give me back my giant speedo!
Now that clusters are screens ancillary gauges like oil pressure, etc. can appear on demand or pop up if something is out of it’s normal range. But giving space to a tachometer by default is just silly nowadays.
It’s not just the rectangles we’re missing today. Looking through history, gauge design used to be far more experimental and ornate than it’s been since the 1990s. The Plymouth Fury above is an example. You’d think automakers would’ve taken advantage of digital displays to make up for that, as modern screens are infinitely shapable with zero moving parts. Instead, we get ugly, rectangular slabs shoved behind dashboard plastic like an afterthought. This isn’t the future we were promised.
Suggested by: Marion Cobretti
Lap Climate Vents
From the GM full-size BOF-ers to the RAV4 to the MX-5 Miata, a number of cars in the past had a lap vent, which was located under the steering wheel and aimed at the driver’s lap. The most recent vehicle I’ve seen with one was the Land Rover LR4/Disco 4, which was last sold in 2016.
I’ve only heard these affectionately referred to with much more colorful and predictable nicknames, but “lap vent” definitely works! I also advocate for climate vents placed in more locations that aren’t 1) directly at my head and hands, where I either suffocate from the dry heat or freeze to death, or 2) at my feet, which is about as useful as no air being pointed toward my body at all.
Suggested by: Kyree
Liftbacks
Liftbacks on coupes. (or coupes in general). Trunk volume isn’t the issue, access is.
I’d really like an explanation for why liftbacks — vehicles that managed sporty rooflines and easy cargo access — have become so rare now. It probably has something to do with how vehicles that aren’t crossovers have become so rare now.
Suggested by: FutureDoc
Big Windows
Windows you can see out of! I can’t stand the chop topped look of all cars nowadays. Give me the days of large vertical glass area.
Lots of you chimed in to say you missed large windows. It is pretty eye-opening (I’m sorry) getting into an older car only to immediately note the wealth of outside visibility afforded by those low belt lines and lack of side airbags.
Suggested by: Are Knee via Facebook
Amber Rear Turn Signals
The safety of tri-colored tail lights.
Red for stop.
Amber for turn or hazard.
White for reverse.
Howard knows what’s up.
Suggested by: Howard Lazoff via Facebook
Replaceable Head Units
Replaceable head units. Can’t wait to find out what it costs to replace one of these integrated iPads like screens attached to your dash that has every function routed through it.
Or better yet, just make it an actual iPad so I can replace it with a better one that runs an app of the car’s software.
Imagine if you could pop off that dumb less-useful-than-a-tablet tablet on top of any given Mazda’s dashboard and fit an iPad that actually works. Maybe one with a decal on it that says “EXTRA BASS” because this will be an aftermarket part after all.
Suggested by: VicVinegar
Foot-Operated High Beam And Windshield Wiper Toggles
I miss turning on my high beams and windshield washers with my left foot.
I struggled to find an official manufacturer image of a floor-mounted high-beam or wiper toggle — that’s how old this request is. As someone who has never experienced the convenience of doing something with my feet that I typically have no trouble doing with my hands, I have to ask those of you that agree: Why?
Suggested by: gnarkiller76
Not-Power Windows
Crank windows. More reliable than power windows, much finer control over movements, and I don’t have to turn the ignition on to use it.
The point about the battery not having to be on to roll down the windows is a good one, though the counterpoint about trying to lower windows that aren’t the driver’s pretty much negates it, in my view. Still, a number of you miss these!
Suggested by: Garland
