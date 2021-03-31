Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For

QOTD

Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Image: Julio Cortez (AP)

As we’ve seen recently , pranks can backfire badly. Or if you’re slick enough, you can pull them off. That was the case of a “prank” I witnessed in college.

It was really more of pranked revenge. A classmate I’d gotten close to over the semester ended up cheating on his girlfriend. How she found out I never knew. But she found out — and didn’t tell him. Somehow she convinced him to let her take his vehicle to get it detailed. He never saw his car again, as she ended up taking it to a chop shop. Criminal activity for sure.

We asked readers what pranks they knew of or fell for. These were the answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Advertisement

2 / 12

A Diesel Burn

A Diesel Burn

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: The Ghost of Oppo

Advertisement

3 / 12

Old Newspapers And A Pickup

Old Newspapers And A Pickup

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Arolpin

Advertisement

4 / 12

Zip Tied Driveshaft

Zip Tied Driveshaft

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: AQI-anon

Advertisement

5 / 12

Pretending To Hit A Truck

Pretending To Hit A Truck

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Sid Bridge

Advertisement

6 / 12

A...Prank?

A...Prank?

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Rickster3rd ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Advertisement

7 / 12

Friend’s Wife Will Never Like You Now

Friend’s Wife Will Never Like You Now

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Telecaster1959

Advertisement

8 / 12

Escalating Pranks

Escalating Pranks

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dbeach84

Advertisement

9 / 12

A Minivan And An El Camino

A Minivan And An El Camino

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: PyroHoltz @ opposite-lock.com

Advertisement

10 / 12

Pranking A Scumbag

Pranking A Scumbag

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Clark_B

Advertisement

11 / 12

Taxi Shenanigans

Taxi Shenanigans

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Terrible Car Pranks That You Pulled Off Or Fell For
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: NoTimeToulouse

Advertisement

12 / 12

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

DISCUSSION