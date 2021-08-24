Easy - the Buick Encore GX. If GM made a taller VW Golf - this would be it. Remember when Buick used to mean larger cushy cars with big V6's that would easily handle whatever you threw at it (although not particularly fast in most instances)? This is not that Buick of yore. It’s basically a tiny hatchback with a 3 cylinder engine. They call it a crossover, because it’s a tall hatchback. It’s still a hatchback. And unlike the Golf, which had variants such as the GTI, the GTD and the Golf R in addition to a base model that was still sporty and handled well, what you get is sewing machine engine coupled to a CVT.

I can’t quite understand who this car was made for. Families? Unless your family consists of gnomes, you’ll be very cramped. Utility? As in Crossover UTILITY vehicle? Well, if you put all the seats down, you can carry a few more bags of depends that you bought at Kroger this morning home with you. The base price of this vehicle is about $29k - which is insane for a tiny bathtub with wheels. Yet, I see them all over the place. It’s as if GM’s marketing department lives by PT Barnum’s mantra “one born every minute”. That sort of money gets you up into turbo Mazda territory - just buy one of those instead.