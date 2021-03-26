Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head

QOTD

Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Image: G-Jun Yam (AP)

Some of us are confident enough in our abilities that we go it alone on a car. Be it routine maintenance or a project, sometimes it’s that simple. Other times, we may overstep ourselves. Be it pride or determination, sometimes we won’t even consider help even when we clearly need it.

We asked readers about those times when they bit off more than they could chew. These were their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Advertisement

2 / 12

Valve Clearance Check

Valve Clearance Check

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Blockheads

Advertisement

3 / 12

A BMW 8 Series

A BMW 8 Series

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Bob

Advertisement

4 / 12

Oblivious To The Engine Fire

Oblivious To The Engine Fire

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: bopacker

Advertisement

5 / 12

Frustrating Focus

Frustrating Focus

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: NEBcruiser

Advertisement

6 / 12

An E46 Owner

An E46 Owner

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Stephen

Advertisement

7 / 12

Phaeton V10 TDI

Phaeton V10 TDI

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Cammmy

Advertisement

8 / 12

Intake And Exhaust On A Nissan Altima

Intake And Exhaust On A Nissan Altima

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: mountainbikingandtrackdays

Advertisement

9 / 12

A $500 Corvair Monza

A $500 Corvair Monza

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Sid Bridge

Advertisement

10 / 12

An Old Scallop Dragger

An Old Scallop Dragger

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: MaineAssassin

Advertisement

11 / 12

Toyota Previa

Toyota Previa

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Moments You Knew You Were Over Your Head
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Satoshi “Zipang” Katsura

Advertisement

12 / 12

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

DISCUSSION