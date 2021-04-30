Here Are The Least Powerful Cars You've Owned

Image : Chevrolet

Owning a slow car can be fun — or annoying.

The adage of “ it’ s more fun to drive a slow car fast” doesn’t apply to every car that’s down on power. Some vehicles can be dangerously underpowered, especially with how crazy a lot of other drivers are .

The least powerful car I’ve ever owned was my 2013 Chevy Sonic. I was a young, broke dad/college student, so I didn’t have the more peppy turbo engine. I was stuck with the LT trim with the 1.8-liter I4. It put out just 138 horses.

We asked readers what car was the least powerful they ever owned. Here a re their answers.

