Here Are The Failed Startups You Thought Were Most Audacious

Image : Lordstown Motors

Starry-eyed dreamers are forever putting together new car companies. A lot of the past attempts at automaker startups turned out to be failed experiments. Others limped along for years before ultimately dying . Some are still attempting to do business, their fates uncertain .

To me, one that’s in limbo is Lordstown Motors. We’ve been told the Endurance is still coming, but it may well end up being one of the startups that vanishes without a trace .

We asked readers which startups were most audacious — the ones that launched with bold promises and rarely, if ever, delivered . Here are their answers.

