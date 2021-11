The anecdotal wisdom that gearheads pass down isn’t always wise or even accurate. Silly driving myths abound, like the old yarn about letting your car idle until reaching operational temperature, or the legend of the barefoot outlaw. SPOILER ALERT: You can legally drive barefoot, though why would you? Sure, it’s a footwell, but I don’t think it’s meant to be taken literally.



We asked readers to tell us about the dumbest driving myths they’ve heard, and these were their answers: