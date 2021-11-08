We’ve all heard rumors about things you can and can’t do while driving. Some have their founding in fact while others are just made up. But what are some of the worst driving myths you have ever been told?



Would-be mechanics like to inform us that you are more at risk of blowout if you inflate your tires to the maximum PSI, and budding automotive historians seem convinced that the Model T Ford only came in black. But both simply aren’t true.

There’s also the myth that red cars cost more to insure. And, when it comes to the practice of driving, there is a whole other minefield of rumors to avoid. It turns out that myths abound to confuse and confound anyone sat behind the wheel. But what are some of the dumbest driving myths you have heard over the years?

Some paranoid road users seem convinced that it is illegal to drive around with your interior lights illuminated, but that’s merely a distraction and fairly annoying. While here in the office, Jason Torchinsky is out to tell you that yes, you can in fact drive around barefoot if you are that way inclined.

In a post last year, he explained that the “ridged rubber of the pedal covers feels kind of satisfying, and I think you can get much more precise throttle control with your non-shoe encumbered feet.”

These are the myths we want to uncover today. The strange tales you’ve heard of things you can or can’t do while driving. Or, the rumors about things that make you a better or worse driver.

So, what rumors have you noticed over the years that you’ve been disgusted to hear in passing conversation? Let us know the dumbest driving myths you’ve ever heard in the comments section below.