Say what you want about Suzuki, but they offered Hyundai-like value for the money back in the late 2000's. Take the SX4 for example. In addition to offering standard AWD, it was the cheapest vehicle in the U.S. that had a standard in-dash nav system. And it wasn’t just some cheap run-of-the-mill system either. Suzuki partnered with Garmin to specifically develop the system called T.R.I.P. (Travel, Real-time traffic, Information, and Play). For under $16,000 you got a 4.3-inch screen and it had Bluetooth connectivity. That’s a pretty good value.

We asked readers what were the coolest features they’ve found in a cheap car. These are their answers.