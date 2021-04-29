Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn't Have Made It To Production

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Acura

Concept cars have always shown what could be or what could have been. Sometimes though, a concept received enough praise to where it was put into production virtually unchanged. But just because it wasn’t changed doesn’t always mean that the end product was good. Sometimes automakers shouldn’t have even bothered. To me, the NSX was one of those times.

It was delayed for years, with the original concept version being shown in 2007. I was still in high school. After multiple delays, it finally came to market with a complex hybrid powertrain no one asked for. This was in addition to the problems of its price and Acura not having the brand cachet for something like this. It would’ve been the right car had it come out in 2010. But with the years we spent waiting, people stopped caring and moved on.

We asked readers what they thought were some concept cars that shouldn’t have made it to production. Here are their answers.

Toyota FT1 Concept (Supra)

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Toyota

I still think this is a mess of a design, based on a 6 year old concept, not helped by it being half BMW.

Suggested by: Admiral Asskicker

Ford Thunderbird (Last Gen)

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Ford

The Ford Thunderbird. The newer one, not the original.

Suggested by: Mike Van Veen (Facebook)

Chrysler Crossfire

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

“The public demanded that we build it” ~ Dr. Z

No... no we didn’t, Dr. Z. While it wasn’t a bad car over all, the design was not something the public lusted after at the time and the production version ended up being based on the previous generation SLK mechanicals and interior. While two seat sports cars are not meant to be sold in large volumes, the sales of this model were weak compared to other models in the category.

It was a waste of time and money for a car that nobody really wanted in the first place and should have just stayed a concept.

Suggested by: Autojunkie

Fisker Karma

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Fisker

The Fisker Karma. I think it’s an attractive car, but I have seen many negative reviews that say it really isn’t a very good one. Should never have been built.

Suggested by: hornfels-comet

BMW 4 Series/M4

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: BMW

2020 Pig snout BMW M4 concept.

Suggested by: Anthony LaDuca

Toyota FJ Cruiser

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Toyota

The FJ Cruiser. Way too chunky and unwieldy.

Suggested by: SpeedyPancake

Chevy SSR

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: GM

Who wouldn’t want a Chevy Trailblazer two door convertible styled after a 1950's show truck with a carpeted bed... and also let’s squeeze a Corvette engine in there, too.

When people ask why GM went bankrupt and needed a bailout, I always point at the SSR. It was the dumbest car they ever made, and it’s not even close.

Suggested by: 4jim (and a few others) Comment by: Shane Morris

Tesla Cybertruck

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Tesla

Not in production yet, just hoping Elon Musk comes down off what ever he’s taking before it does.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Plymouth Prowler

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

If we have to pick one, I’d say the Prowler due to the poor execution. A 30's roadster hot rod wannabe shouldn’t have a minivan V6 with a 4-speed auto as the only powertrain option.

Suggested by: MaximilianMeen

Range Rover Evoque Concept

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn&#39;t Have Made It To Production
Image: Land Rover

Suggested by: Erik

