Here Are The Concept Cars You Think Shouldn't Have Made It To Production

Image : Acura

Concept cars have always shown what could be or what could have been. Sometimes though, a concept received enough praise to where it was put into production virtually unchanged. But just because it wasn’t changed doesn’t always mean that the end product was good. Sometimes automakers shouldn’t have even bothered. To me, the NSX was one of those times.



It was delayed for years, with the original concept version being shown in 2007. I was still in high school. After multiple delays, it finally came to market with a complex hybrid powertrain no one asked for. This was in addition to the problems of its price and Acura not having the brand cachet for something like this. It would’ve been the right car had it come out in 2010. But with the years we spent waiting, people stopped caring and moved on.

We asked readers what they thought were some concept cars that shouldn’t have made it to production. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best responses to the previous Question of the Day and shine them up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!