Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs

Images

Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Ford

HMaking an EV is way more complicated than throwing an electric motor and some batteries into an existing vehicle. To get the best results, a car has to be designed from the ground up as an EV. And the best way to do that is with an all-new model.


Even so, there’s no reason a bespoke EV platform can’t can’t carry a strong resemblance in its styling to a classic nameplate. Here are the classics you’ve said should be brought back as EVs.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Advertisement

2 / 12

A Halo Model

A Halo Model

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Cadillac

America needs a world-leading EV luxury/GT car. I don’t mean a warmed over Chevy with a Cadillac badge. I mean something on the same plane as a Bugatti or Rolls-Royce. GM, Ford, Chrysler or Tesla should buy rights to the Duesenberg brand and make a modern “Duesy” to serve as a halo brand of extreme EV engineering.

If you want America to make the switch to EVs, you need leadership in the form of an ultra-halo car.

Suggested by: Stephen

Advertisement

3 / 12

Ford Thunderbird

Ford Thunderbird

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Ford Archives

Ford thunderbird. They already made the electric mustang an SUV so Ford should make the thunderbird as the electric coupe / 4 door coupe. IT EVEN HAS THUNDER IN THE NAME IT’S PERFECT!

Suggested by: bassracerx

Advertisement

4 / 12

Toyota MR2 Spyder

Toyota MR2 Spyder

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Toyota Archives

Toyota MR2 Spyder.

Mostly, I just want the MR2 reborn. Ideally it would be electric, since that is the future of the car. As a bonus, nobody would care if the battery or motor came from BMW!

Suggested by: IRegretNothing

Advertisement

5 / 12

VW Beetle

VW Beetle

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: VW Archives

To me the obvious answer is for Volkswagen to bring back the Beetle as an EV, but this time as an entry-level model instead of as purely a nostalgic trip for Boomers and Boomer wannabes.

Suggested by: Ted Danson’s Perfect Hair

Advertisement

6 / 12

Chevy Covair

Chevy Covair

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: GM Archives

The Corvair. It already had the grille-less front end.

Plus, you could go the whole “skateboard” route and have a rampside, station wagon, spyder, panel van, minivan, sedan, coupe...

Suggested by: Blockheads

Advertisement

7 / 12

Chrysler PT Cruiser

Chrysler PT Cruiser

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

In my view, the PT Cruiser should come back as an all electric CUV.

The Chrysler brand needs more CUVs and could use an all-electric vehicle.

And of course versions of this vehicle would be sold under the Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen or DS brands.

So I’m not talking about Stellantis making a bespoke electric CUV just for Chrysler in North America.

Suggested by: Manwhich - now Keto-Friendly

Advertisement

8 / 12

The Whole Scion Lineup

The Whole Scion Lineup

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Toyota Archives

The whole damn Scion line. The xB was made to be an electric car and would be the perfect electric city hatchback. Bring the Spyder and Solara nameplates under Scion as well for the sportier rides.

Suggested by: Math As Humanities Pt2

Advertisement

9 / 12

Chrysler Imperial Brand

Chrysler Imperial Brand

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

This concept may not be a classic, but it was an update of a classic brand. Maybe it’s time for Stellantis to re-evaluate bringing the Imperial brand back as a slushy and plushy American ultra-luxury brand, with one or two models only, that push a notch above the top Cadillac and Lincoln models. It may even be better to add it to the Alfa-Maserati dealer network for North America versus the CJDR dealer family. A high seat sedan and and SUV (tall station wagon) sharing the same platform, with both models starting in the $100K range and up, is all that they would need.

Suggested by: Autojunkie

Advertisement

10 / 12

Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon

Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

I don’t know if I’d call it beloved or classic, but when I see the EV shapes, I think of the Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon twins. They were of course copied from other cars, like the VW Rabbit, but I’d like to see VW do a Beetle EV.

Suggested by: Jerk Dently

Advertisement

11 / 12

Mazda RX-7

Mazda RX-7

Illustration for article titled Here Are The Classic Nameplates You Think Should Come Back As EVs
Image: Mazda Archives

I eagerly await the Mazda EX-7. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think that the FC would be a great stylistic base for a modern treatment given the current trends in car design.

Suggested by: Syscrush

Advertisement

12 / 12

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

DISCUSSION