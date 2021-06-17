Here Are The Cars You Would Own From The Year You Were Born

I was born in 1978, at the height of the Malaise era.... in fact Motor Trend awarded their car of the year to (drumroll please)

Chrysler, Dodge Omni And Plymouth Horizon

Think I’ll pass on either one of those turd twins. I’d like to say the Supra would win here hands down, but it wasn’t available stateside until the ‘79MY. Considering that the USA was awash with terrible, unreliable, underpowered and just awful cars... I’m going to go with the Toyota Cressida... Available as a RWD with a fuel injected inline 6... was a quieter car than the lincolns and cadillacs of the day, and was one of the most reliable cars on the road at that time. Air conditioning and a cassette stereo were also standard features. Although the automatic transmission came standard, they could be optioned with a manual. Brown paint was a factory color.... and in most other markets, you could also get it with a diesel plant. Since a good chunk of driveline components were shared with the Supra, the Cressida is the obvious and ONLY choice for 1978. I’m really excluding high-end sports cars on the grounds of practicality and affordability concerns. Not to mention that 70's sports cars and muscle cars were DEFINITELY unsafe and did not protect their occupants well. The Cressida balances nearly all of these concerns to make this a winner.