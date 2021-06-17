Here Are The Cars You Would Own From The Year You Were Born

YES, I’D OWN AND DRIVE A CHRYSLER TC BY MASERATI. Don’t judge me. I was born in 1988 and that was the year the TC made its debut. It was a rather lackluster automotive year. You had models that were updated like the Firebird and Thunderbird, but I’ve always liked the late 80s/early 90s American luxury personal coupes and convertibles. The Cadillac Allante, Buick Reatta and this TC all have a weird special place in my heart, even though it would probably burst into flames in my garage.
We asked readers what car would they own that debuted the year they were born. These were their answers.
Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.
1992: Jaguar XJ220
1992: Jaguar XJ220
One of my favorite cars of all time. I just need a little more money, haha.
Suggested by: Packardbaker
1991: Lamborghini Diablo
1991: Lamborghini Diablo
1991 Lamborghini Diablo. Although if I had been born two years later, I could have my preferred version, the AWD Diablo VT.
Suggested by: Jay Vette (Facebook)
1982: Lancia O37
1982: Lancia O37
With my imaginary funds, there are only a handful of cars from 1982 I’d want to own. And at the top of that list is the Lancia 037.
Suggested by: NebraskaStig
1970: Ford Mustang Boss 429
1970: Ford Mustang Boss 429
‘70 Boss 429 Mustang. I just need to come up with a couple hundred thousand.
Suggested by: Floyd Badanish (Facebook)
1993: FD Mazda RX-7
1993: FD Mazda RX-7
The car I would probably buy is a 1993 FD Rx-7, and it wouldn’t be for me it would be for my dad.
He and my mom were about to buy one in red and a couple of days before they were going to sign the papers they found out my mom was pregnant with me and now needed to buy a more family oriented car so he went and bought a camry that lasted them well into the 270k mile range.
I know he really wanted that Rx-7 though, so I have been trying to find one for him that isn’t going to cost me an arm and a leg, however I am now coming to the realization that I am going to have to spend a good 20 to 40k.
Suggested by: Deven
1974: Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta
1974: Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta
1974 has slim pickings - but I’ll take a Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer in Grigio Ferro please.
Suggested by: @cousy_dj (Twitter)
1971: Dodge Challenger R/T
1971: Dodge Challenger R/T
Suggested by: Jason Grider (Facebook)
1978: Toyota Cressida
1978: Toyota Cressida
I was born in 1978, at the height of the Malaise era.... in fact Motor Trend awarded their car of the year to (drumroll please)
Chrysler, Dodge Omni And Plymouth Horizon
Think I’ll pass on either one of those turd twins. I’d like to say the Supra would win here hands down, but it wasn’t available stateside until the ‘79MY. Considering that the USA was awash with terrible, unreliable, underpowered and just awful cars... I’m going to go with the Toyota Cressida... Available as a RWD with a fuel injected inline 6... was a quieter car than the lincolns and cadillacs of the day, and was one of the most reliable cars on the road at that time. Air conditioning and a cassette stereo were also standard features. Although the automatic transmission came standard, they could be optioned with a manual. Brown paint was a factory color.... and in most other markets, you could also get it with a diesel plant. Since a good chunk of driveline components were shared with the Supra, the Cressida is the obvious and ONLY choice for 1978. I’m really excluding high-end sports cars on the grounds of practicality and affordability concerns. Not to mention that 70's sports cars and muscle cars were DEFINITELY unsafe and did not protect their occupants well. The Cressida balances nearly all of these concerns to make this a winner.
Suggested by: ranma
1986: Audi 4000 CS Quattro
1986: Audi 4000 CS Quattro
Suggested by: @emile_mennin (Twitter)
1978: BMW 635 CSi
1978: BMW 635 CSi
Wow, 1978 was not a good year, although the BMW M1 and the Countach 400S did debut. I’ve always like 928s but would prefer a later one. So I would go with a BMW 635 CSi.
Suggested by: MarcusAurelius
1992: Acura NSX (And GMC Typhoon/Scyclone)
1992: Acura NSX (And GMC Typhoon/Scyclone)
Suggested by: Peter Malcom (Facebook)
1996: Chevy Impala SS
1996: Chevy Impala SS
Suggested by: @TrussMe96 (Twitter)
1985: Buick Grand National
1985: Buick Grand National
My only real option being from ‘85. I like MKII Supras, but I’m a diehard MKIII fan, and that didn’t come out until 86.5, so a grand National it is!
Suggested by: RazoE
1993: Chevy Camaro
1993: Chevy Camaro
93 was the first year for the 4th gen camaro, so I’d take one of those.
